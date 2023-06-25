ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Padraig Harrington has won the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open with a score of -18.

Harrington became the first back-to-back DSGO champion in the tournament’s history.

Harrington used a phenomenal back 9 to win the tournament, making 5 birdies, 1 eagle and 3 pars to complete a comeback.

Joe Durant led for most of the day at -17, it was not until a birdie from Harrington on 17 to move him to -18, that Durant trailed.

Durant was -6 on the day after the 12th hole, however he played at par the rest of the way and could not expand his lead.

Ernie Els trailed by just 1 stroke for most of the round, entering the 18th hole at -17 after Harrington had finished his round at -18.

After his second shot wound up in a bunker, Els needed to make the chip shot for a birdie in order to send the tournament to a playoff, however he was unable to do so.

This is Harrington’s first win of the year.

Watch the highlights above!