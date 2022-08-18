ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Day 2 of Pro-Am golf is in full swing at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott.

Several former PGA Tour Major champions are out getting ready for the opening round of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

John Daly, Ernie Els, and Padraig Harrington all teed off with their groups this morning at 8:00 a.m.

Daly, a fan favorite, won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the British Open in 1995. He also won the 1992 B.C. Open held right here in Endicott.

The tall and imposing Ernie Els is a 4-time major champion. He has won the U.S. Open twice, in both 1994 and 1997. He has also won The Open Championship twice in 2002 and 2012. Els will be looking to use the long ball this weekend as he navigates around the tight En-Joie Golf Course.

Padraig Harrington is another high-profile golfer in this year’s field. Harrington, age 50, made his PGA Champions debut this season at the Chubb Classic back in February. Harrington is a 3-time major champion, winning all 3 over a 2-year span. He won The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2007.

Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, and Bernard Langer will headline the afternoon portion of the Pro-Am beginning this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The first round of competitive tournament play will begin tomorrow morning at 9:20 a.m.