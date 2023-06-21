ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is tournament week in Endicott, day 1 of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Pro-Am took place Wednesday, with amateur golfers getting the chance to play with some legends of the game.

It was a beautiful day for some golf as the public got their first chance to see the PGA Champions Tour golfers in action this year.

Among those participating in the Pro-Am, local fan favorite Joey Sindelar.

While the Horseheads native will not be playing in this year’s tournament, he returned to the familiar grounds at En-Joie golf course to participate in the Pro-Am.

Prior to the start of his round, Sindelar spoke about the support that he has gotten over the years from the community.

“You realize how behind me these folks are,” Sindelar said. “This is the several county, county fair around here for us, in all the greatest ways. They’ve supported me and I think they’ve actually talked me into it because my performance here is, well with 2 wins, it’s more than I’ve ever won anything else and 2 out of the 7 (career wins for Sindelar coming at En-Joie Golf Course).”

Among the amateurs in Sindelar’s group today was another local golfer who has found success.

Union-Endicott’s Dante Bertoni, who just won the New York State championship for Boy’s Single Golf a few weeks ago.

Sindelar was very excited to get to play with the new state champion.

“”I can’t wait,” Sindelar said. “They learned a different game with different equipment than we ever did. So, if I can remember, it’ll be fun to compare what he can do 3 generations later. Are generations 10 or 20, I don’t even know. So, I’m 65, he’s what, 18? I don’t know. They learn something very different with equipment that we didn’t know and I’m sure I’m going to be going holy cow, I wish I could do that. So, I can’t wait.”

Another big name in attendance this weekend is World Golf Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer.

The champion of the DSGO in 2014 is back to try and win another, Langer looked back on his 2014 victory and talked about what made that win special to him.

“That my daughter was caddying for me,” Langer said. “It’s the only victory I have with her. We have 4 kids and all my kids actually have caddied a little bit for me and all of them have won a tournament with me, at least 1.”

A memorable win for Langer, he will be looking for his second career DSGO win this weekend.

If he wins, he will break the all-time PGA Tour Champions record with 46 tournament wins.

Something to keep an eye on if he is at the top of the leaderboards throughout the weekend.

The DSGO Pro-Am continues on Thursday with Day 2.