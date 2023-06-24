ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Saturday’s Round 2 of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has been completed with a 3-person tie for first place entering the final round of play.

Miguel Angel Jiménez, Brett Quigley and Ernie Els all finished the day at -12 for the tournament, with Jiménez and Quigley shooting a -8 in Round 2, while Els shot a -7.

Round 1 leader, Joe Durant, finishes the day alone in fourth place at -11, after scoring a -3 on the day.

The top leaders after Round 2 are as follows:

T1 – Miguel Angel Jiménez (-12)

T1 – Brett Quigley (-12)

T1 – Ernie Els (-12)

4 – Joe Durant (-11)

T5 – Thongchai Jaidee (-9)

T5 – Padraig Harrington (-9)

T7 – Dicky Pride (-8)

T7 – John Huston (-8)

T7 – Tim Herron (-8)

T10 – Shane Bertsch (-7)

T10 – Kevin Sutherland (-7)

T10 – Darren Clarke (-7)

T10 – Vijay Singh (-7)

T10 – Richard Green (-7)

Round 3 of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is scheduled to begin at 8:14 a.m. on Sunday, with groups beginning their rounds on both holes 1 and 10.

The leading group consisting of Jiménez, Quigley and Els will tee off on hole 1 at 10:20 a.m.