ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open and all that comes with Friday’s first round of play, including the annual Greenside concert.

Friday night, 6-time Grammy nominee and country music icon, Kenny Chesney, will take the stage on 18.

Preparations for the event have been going on the past couple of days with the stage that Chesney will perform on being put together as we get closer and closer to the event.

Tournament director John Karedes says they anticipate roughly 14,000 people at the concert tomorrow night to see an act that Karedes and his staff are thrilled to have performing at En-Joie.

“When you’ve got a guy, who last year sold out 21 different stadiums, 31 different venues. And we aren’t talking small arenas,” Karedes said. “We’re talking MetLife Stadium, The Linc. I mean, here he is, Endicott, New York, En-Joie Golf Course, part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Since this all came together last December, the excitement level is off the charts.”

Karedes also added that the concert will be rain or shine, so he advises people to dress appropriately, get here early and to enjoy themselves.

In addition, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has adjusted their re-entry policy.

Spectators will now be allowed to leave the grounds and receive a wristband for re-entry on Friday in the event of inclement weather.