ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With great golf comes great coverage, and the Dick’s Open is no exception.

This year, News Channel 34 got an exclusive interview with 7-time PGA Tour winner, and an analyst for the Golf Channel, Peter Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said, ” The golf course could be the story, the players could be the story, you really don’t know, the weather could be the story. But when you get into Saturday and Sunday of any tournament, any weekend, the field starts to separate itself and the stories start to present themselves.”

Jacobsen says that he loves coming back to En-Joie.

He was runner up at the B.C. Open on three different occasions.

Jacobsen says his experience as a player is parallel to his time in the booth.

His coverage will continue tomorrow.