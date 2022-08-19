ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Things are beginning to wind down here on day 1 of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Here is a look at the current leaderboard with about half of the groups still out on En-Joie Golf Course.
- T1 – Darren Clarke (-7) F
- T1 – Jim Furyk (-7) F
- 3 – Padraig Harrington (-6) F
- T4 – Ernie Els (-5) F
- T4 – Mike Weir (-5) F
- T6 – Andrew Johnson (-4) F
- T6 – Alex Cejka (-4) F
- T6 – Scott McCarron (-4) F
- T6 – Stuart Appleby (-4) Thru 17
- T6 – Paul Broadhurst (-4) Thru 14
- T6 – David Frost (-4) Thru 12
- T6 – Vijah Singh (-4) Thru 9
- T6 – Billy Andrade (-4) Thru 7
Stay with us for a live look after the rounds conclude this evening.