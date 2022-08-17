ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open tournament week is off and running today at En-Joie Golf Course with round one of the Pro-Am.

Professional golfers and their playing partners are currently out on the course as the day began with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start.

John Daly, Jay Haas, and Fred Funk are just a few of the big names currently out getting a feel for En-Joie.

Rocco Mediate and his group currently lead the morning Pro-Am session with a score of 5-under. Corey Pavin, Michael Allen, and David Duval are all close behind at -4.

An afternoon session of the Pro-Am is set to begin via shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 34’s Brian Rudman, Roy Santa Croce, and Pat Giblin will be on-site in Endicott providing the latest tournament updates.