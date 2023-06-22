ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Changes were announced Thursday to the schedule for Friday’s round 1 of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

In anticipation for potential weather issues, the start time for round 1 has been moved to 8:15 a.m.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.

In addition, groups will begin their rounds at both hole 1 and hole 10, alternating round start times by 5-6 minutes throughout the morning.

The first group, which consists of 2021 DSGO champion Cameron Beckman, Paul Goydos and Jeff Maggert with tee off of 1 at 8:15 a.m.

The second group, consisting of Rob Labritz, Charlie Wi and Richard Green will tee off at 10 at 8:20 a.m.

Other notable start times include reigning champions Padraig Harrington beginning his round on 1 at 10:10 a.m. and Bernhard Langer, who is going for a record breaking 46th Champions Tour win, who will begin at 10 a.m. on 1.

The final group is scheduled to begin their round on hole 10 at 10:26 a.m.

The Kenny Chesney concert scheduled for Friday night is rain or shine.

In anticipation of the weather problems, re-entry is allowed with a wristband for any spectators that leave after the conclusion of play.