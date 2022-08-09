Below is the scheduled events for the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott.

Monday August 15th

  • Practice Rounds

  • Event Qualifier at Links @ Hiawatha Landing

Tuesday August 16th

  • Practice Rounds

  • Pro-Am Draw Party presented in part by the Schorr Family Foundation

Wednesday August 17th

  • Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)

  • UHS Golf Expo Featuring Bernhard Langer

Thursday August 18th

  • Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)

  • Pro-Am Steak & Lobster Bake presented in part by Levene Gouldin & Thompson

Friday August 19th

  • 1st Round

  • Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day

  • Zac Brown Band Concert on the 18th Fairway

  • UUU After Party

Saturday August 20th

  • 2nd Round

  • En-Joie The Day on HH&K

  • Guthrie Heart & Sole 5K

  • Family Fun Night Presented by UHS and Trinity Farms

Sunday August 21st

  • Sunrise Yoga

  • Final Round

  • Trophy Presentation for the 2022 Champion!