Below is the scheduled events for the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott.
Monday August 15th
Practice Rounds
Event Qualifier at Links @ Hiawatha Landing
Tuesday August 16th
Practice Rounds
Pro-Am Draw Party presented in part by the Schorr Family Foundation
Wednesday August 17th
Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)
UHS Golf Expo Featuring Bernhard Langer
Thursday August 18th
Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)
Pro-Am Steak & Lobster Bake presented in part by Levene Gouldin & Thompson
Friday August 19th
1st Round
Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day
Zac Brown Band Concert on the 18th Fairway
UUU After Party
Saturday August 20th
2nd Round
En-Joie The Day on HH&K
Guthrie Heart & Sole 5K
Family Fun Night Presented by UHS and Trinity Farms
Sunday August 21st
Sunrise Yoga
Final Round
Trophy Presentation for the 2022 Champion!