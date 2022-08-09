Below is the scheduled events for the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott.

Monday August 15th Practice Rounds

Event Qualifier at Links @ Hiawatha Landing Tuesday August 16th Practice Rounds

Pro-Am Draw Party presented in part by the Schorr Family Foundation Wednesday August 17th Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)

UHS Golf Expo Featuring Bernhard Langer Thursday August 18th Official Pro-Am Double Shot-Gun Start (8am & 1:30pm)

Pro-Am Steak & Lobster Bake presented in part by Levene Gouldin & Thompson Friday August 19th 1st Round

Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day

Zac Brown Band Concert on the 18th Fairway

UUU After Party Saturday August 20th 2nd Round

En-Joie The Day on HH&K

Guthrie Heart & Sole 5K

Family Fun Night Presented by UHS and Trinity Farms Sunday August 21st Sunrise Yoga

Final Round

Trophy Presentation for the 2022 Champion!