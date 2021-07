ENDICOTT, NY – If anyone is still looking to spend your 4th of July weekend at the Dicks Sporting Goods Open, you’re in luck.

The Dicks Open had to limit how many people were allowed in due to the COVID restrictions.

They are only allowing 5,000 fans in per day, and there are still tickets available.

The price is $500 for the 3 day tickets and a complementary daily grab and go meal and free parking.

If anyone is interested in attending, feel free to call 205-1500.