Dick’s Sporting Goods open secures 3 more years

BINGHAMTON, NY – With competition set to begin in a couple of days at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the Champions Tour event has secured its future for a few more years.

Ed Stack, the Executive Chairman of Dicks Sporting Goods, was at En-Joie Golf Course today to announce a 3 year extension of the retailer’s sponsorship of the open.

The Dick’s Open is the local successor to the B-C Open, which was never able to secure a corporate title sponsor.

So, when the tournament transitioned from the PGA Tour to the Champions Tour, it was key that Dick’s stepped in to lend its name to the event.

“The number of people who have said, you know I take my vacation this week for the Dicks Open or what was originally the B.C. open to be apart of this and I know it’s really important to the community and it’s important to us and we’re just happy to extend this at least another 3 years,” says Stack.

Members of the Dick’s Open went on to say that charity is the backbone of every PGA tour.

Over the last 50 years, 18 million dollars has been raised for local charities.

Since Dick’s has been the sponsor, over 12 million dollars has been donated to charities in Broome County.