Dick’s Sporting Goods Open extended for at least 3 more years

ENDICOTT, NY – Excitement is building for golf fans as the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open kicks off for its 50th year.

And, with the start of the tournament, came an important announcement.

This afternoon the PGA TOUR Champions and Dick’s Sporting Goods announced the extension of the tournament for another 3 years.

“Broome County has been an exceptional host of professional golf for half a century, and at this year’s DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, we’re thrilled to celebrate the tournament’s historic run at En-Joie Golf Club. This tournament is a perpetual player-favorite because of the outstanding fan support and warm welcome from the community. I’m confident that it will continue to be a premier event on the annual PGA TOUR Champions calendar,” says PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.

You can catch all the action at the DSGO open this weekend at En-Joie.

For more information please visit https://www.dsgopen.com/.