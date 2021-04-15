Dick’s Sporting Goods Open COVID guidance, concert announced

ENDICOTT, NY – As of today, we are just 74 days away from the start of the 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, and earlier we got some insight as to what can be expected for the tournament.

As expected, there will be many changes to this year’s Dick’s Open.

One of them will be a limited fan capacity, with 5-thousand patrons allowed per day at En-Joie Golf Club.

In order to get into the course, fans will go through a thermal temperature scan, and will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the prior 48 hours, and masks are to be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for the tournament will be sold as a 3-day all-inclusive pass, including to the Friday night concert, which will go on and feature A-C-M Award winning group, Old Dominion.

However, for country fans looking to attend that night, you won’t be able to buy a concert-only ticket this year.

“It will be only those 5-thousand people. So, that 5-thousand number is for the entire day. So, when you buy a ticket, as in the past, it was good for golf and the concert. We know that a lot of people used to come just for the concert. But, this is going to be an all-day ticket. So, there’s no additional tickets. There’s no Friday-only tickets,” says Karedes.

Karedes did add that the 3-day tickets are transferable through the Ticketmaster app.

The rules put into place by the tournament came after discussions with the P-G-A Tour along with the state, with Tournament Director John Karedes adding that these are subject to change between now and June 28th when Dick’s Open week gets underway.