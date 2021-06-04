Dick’s Sporting Goods Get Up and Move Grant gets kids moving

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dick’s Sporting Goods is helping some local students find new ways to exercise in their homes.

During the pandemic, physical education teachers faced challenges teaching students who are learning at home.

It was still important that the children were getting exercise in, leaving gym teachers to get creative.

Recently, the Binghamton City School District received a $44,000 “Get Up and Move” grant from the Binghamton City Schools Foundation and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Calvin Coolidge Phys Ed teacher Adana Brauer says trying to get her students to stay active at home was a challenge.

“Often times we’d post recommendations to try something out and we’d get comments like ‘oh we don’t have that’ or ‘we’re not able to access this.’ As surprising as it was many students didn’t even have a ball,” says Brauer.

Students in kindergarten through 5th grade were given a playground ball as well as a jump rope.

Students in 6th through 12th grade received an athletic resistance band.

District wide, gym teachers incorporated these items and created activities in Google Classroom for students to download as a way to stay active at home.