Dick’s Sporting Goods donates shoes and boots to Horace Mann

BINGHAMTON, NY – A homegrown national retailer is making sure local students have the footwear they need to get to school safely.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is donating some of its excess sneakers and boots along with some apparel to kids at Horace Mann Elementary in Binghamton.

Kim Myers, daughter of Dick’s founder Dick Stack, brought the donations to the school’s cafeteria this morning and the students were called down to try them on.

Myers says giving back is a hallmark of what the company is about and she gets to feel like Santa everyday.

“It’s in our DNA to make sure we do whatever we can for our community, because without our community, we’re not successful. So if we’re successful, we give back to our community,” says Meyers.

About 150 kindergarten through third graders received a pair of sneakers and a pair of boots each.

Principal Peter Stewart says that attendance is extremely important and he doesn’t want lack of quality shoes to keep students from coming.

“Oh it’s fabulous, just seeing the joy, and just watching the oh’s and the ah’s, it’s a great feeling. We’re very thankful for Mrs Myers and Dick’s for donating to Horace Mann,” says Mann.

Myers says she has plenty more inventory and encourages schools whose students need better shoes to contact her.

Aside from schools in our area, she’s also sent some items to Syracuse students.

Her one stipulation is that each school provide specific sizes and the initials for each student so she can make certain they get the shoes that work best.