The man who grew Dick’s Sporting Goods from a local retailer into a national chain was sharing his insight with some future business leaders.

Executive Chairman Ed Stack was a guest speaker for the Innovation Scholars program at Binghamton University yesterday.

The 3-year program teaches students business problem solving through guided learning projects and challenges.

Stack encouraged students to follow their passion and anticipate some bumps in the road.

He says Dick’s has had to continue to evolve because businesses that become stagnant don’t survive.

“You need to continue to innovate your business and think differently about your business, look at the competitive landscape, and that’s what we’ve done. We’re pretty confident in our ability to innovate in retail, and in particular sports retail, we’re going to be just fine,” says Stack.

Stack is particularly proud of the company’s Sports Matter Foundation which has impacted over 1 million kids across the country by supporting youth athletics.

He says the company is considering options to possibly expand its flagship store in the Townsquare Mall in Vestal.

Watch the full interview below: