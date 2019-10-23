Dick’s Sporting Goods Chairman and CEO speaks about his book

BINGHAMTON NY – The man largely responsible for turning Dick’s into the country’s largest sporting goods retailer returned to home yesterday to promote a new book.

300 people attended a meeting of the Binghamton University Forum for a presentation by Chairman and CEO Ed Stack, son of founder Dick Stack.

Ed Stack has released a new book called “It’s How We Play The Game: Build a Business, Take a Stand, Make a Difference.”

The book chronicles the history of Dick’s Sporting Goods which started as a small bait and tackle shop in Binghamton in 1948, and how the company has built community consciousness into its mission.

That includes its Sports Matter foundation, which promotes and funds youth sports across the country, and its decision following the Parkland mass shooting to discontinue the sale of assault-style rifles and high capacity magazine as well as raising its firearms purchasing age to 21.

Stack says the book is an effort to be honest with those starting their own businesses.

“It was really started from $300 from a cookie jar from his grandmother who was a real Depression-ridden family. They had nothing. My father was actually surprised she even had $300 to give to him. That’s how the business started. And how the trials and tribulations he went through, and passing the business from one generation to the next, which a lot of businesses and families have to try to deal with that. And then how we built the business to what it is today. As we talk to people who are trying to start a business, it wasn’t in a straight line, there were some real ups and downs. We almost went out of business twice. Came very, very close to going out of business. But we’re happy to be back here and things seem to be going very well right now,” says Stack.

Yesterday’s event was the biggest crowd ever for a BU Forum luncheon.

You can watch Stack’s entire news conference, including his recounting of meeting with Parkland victim families, at BinghamtonHomepage.com.