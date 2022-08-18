Rendition of the new store

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The new store is branded “Dick’s House of Sport.”

It will take over the former Macy’s location and include 2 stories plus a rooftop.

The 140,000 square foot building will include a climbing wall, batting cages and a glass elevator. There will also be an outdoor track and turf field that will double as an ice rink in the winter for clinics.

More to come on this developing story.

