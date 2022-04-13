BINGHAMTON, NY – A Dickinson man was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

40 year-old James Williams was in possession of a loaded, sawed off .22 caliber rifle with a high capacity magazine at his residence at 24 Kirkwood Avenue.

“It takes hours of investigation to get one gun and one felon off our streets. Our local law enforcement works day and night tracking down leads that result in convictions such as this. Thanks to the Johnson City Police Department and all assisting agencies,” says District Attorney Mike Korchak.

Williams will serve 5 years in New York State prison and 5 years of supervised release.