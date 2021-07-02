Dick Stack Field donation

ENDICOTT, NY – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open isn’t the only sporting event getting love in the local area.

Youth baseball and softball are a mainstay for the spring and summer for those around Binghamton, and the company supporting this golf tournament knows that.

Just a few blocks away from the location of the very first Dick’s Sporting Goods Store on Binghamton’s East Side, the newly remade upper softball and youth baseball field at Fairview Park will now be known as the ‘Dick Stack Legacy Field’ for Dick’s Sporting Goods Founder and Binghamton local Dick Stack.

Kim Myers, Stack’s daughter and sister of the current Dick’s CEO Ed Stack, said that it meant a lot to have her dad’s name on the field.

“It’s about your memories, your childhood memories. And my childhood memory was sitting in that stand watching ed and my other brothers play little league baseball, my grandparents were there, all the other families were there cheering them on, and that’s what we want for the rest of the families in the east side of Binghamton,” says Meyers.

In 2019, Ed Stack and Tim and Kim Myers announced a $180,000 donation for the new field and the renovation of the existing little league field.

All 3 grew up on the Binghamton East side. Myers told a story about her dad’s involvement in local sports, having years ago worked to expand the little league in Binghamton. One of many things about her father that has stuck with her.

“He would always, say to us a million times say to us, ‘you never forget where you came from’. How could you forget someplace like this,” says Meyers.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation also gave the Binghamton Parks and Rec department a $5,000 grant for new sporting equipment.

Mayor Rich David says the donation will go a long way given the challenges many Binghamton families face.