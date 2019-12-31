Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest – who will perform?

Whether you’re staying in or going out, the New Year’s Eve ball drop has been looked forward to since 1907.

And, since the early ’70s, Dick Clark as been part of the tradition is well.

After Clark’s stroke and later death in 2012, Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy took to the challenge, but Clark’s memory has lived on through the special, still called Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (with Ryan Seacrest).

This year, however, there is no McCarthy.

Lucy Hale (of Pretty Little Liars) will step in to co-host the show this year.

Headliners include Alanis Morissette and the cast of Jagged Little Pill, BTS, Post Malone and Sam Hunt out of NYC.

Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan and Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and Shaed will entertain out of Hollywood.

And Sheryl Crow and Usher will be in New Orleans and The Jonas Brothers in Miami.

The fun begins tonight at 8, on WIVT NewsChannel 34.