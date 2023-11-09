NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A barn at Tioga Downs Casino caught fire Thursday morning, prompting a large response from local fire departments.

Reports of the fire came in sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, of a working structure fire to one of the barns at the casino.

An 18 News reporter at the scene could see the structure was still burning around 8 a.m. with numerous fire departments working to control the fire. The barn was situated between other barns on the casino grounds.

The flames were knocked down, but smoke could still be seen coming from the remains of the structure.

It’s unknown if any horses were inside of the barn at the time of the fire, or if the barn was used to store horses at all, we will provide more updates as they become available.