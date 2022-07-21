(WHTM) – Nestled away in Philadelphia’s quaint Chestnut Hill neighborhood is 92 acres of heaven. The Morris Arboretum is home to beautifully groomed walking trails, lush gardens, flowers of every color and even wildlife.

“Looking at swans, looking at the geese. It’s just a fun place you never really know what to expect and there is always flowers in bloom, always big trees, everything is impressive and fun,” said Director of Education Bryan Thompson-Nowak.

You could spend all day getting lost on the arboretum grounds, but if you only have an hour or two to spare these are the must-sees, like stopping to smell the roses at the one-acre rose garden.

“We have about over 700 individual plants and over 210 varieties of roses here,” said Erin Conley, a rosarian at the Morris Arboretum.

The best to see the roses are when they flower in June and when they flush in September.

Another highlight, especially if you are bringing the whole family, is the garden railway featuring miniature trains and Philadelphia landmarks.

“It’s a huge hit with kids,” said Thompson-Nowak. “There is over a quarter mile of miniature trains on tracks.”

Kids might also like helping some of the residents of the arboretum fairy wood.

“We have some very secretive fairies that live here, they don’t come out when we’re here at the daytime but at night they need houses to stay in so we ask our visitors to build little houses for them so they have a place to stay warm in the winter and dry when it rains.”

Another must-see at the arboretum is the fernery, a tropical paradise with a stream and ferms.

Morris Arboretum is open all year round and there is never a bad time to visit. In the spring they have spring bulbs and tulips on display, and in the fall the seasonal colors come in with different exhibits.

“Pretty much any season has something going on here at the arboretum,” said Conley.