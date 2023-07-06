BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Earlier this year, IBM announced that it would not renew its lease on its last remaining office space in its birthplace of Endicott. It brings to a close a significant chapter in the history of what was once known as the Valley of Opportunity. However, a 20-year-old museum in Binghamton is helping to keep the history of the origins of IBM alive.

The Bundy Museum of History and Art honors Greater Binghamton’s industrial roots through the legacy of Bundy Manufacturing. Harlow Bundy and his brother Willard started the company in 1890 making the first-time recorders for workers punching in and out at the beginning and end of their shifts. Michael Weinstein opened the museum in 2004.

“Binghamton has this wonderful legacy of this small company which was important locally and it became important internationally,” said Weinstein.

The centerpiece of the museum campus is the home that Harlow built in 1892. It includes a number of lavish finishes and quarter-sawn oak paneling with a tiger stripe design. The historic home is filled with period authentic furniture and antiques. Curator Thomas Bezek and his volunteer guides can customize a tour to a visitor’s specific interests.

“We get some people that are very interested in the company. On those kinds of tours, I’ll talk at length about the history of the Bundy Company. How it turned into ITR and then CTR and then IBM,” said Bezek.

The goal is to immerse visitors in the setting of the late 19th Century. Not just the opulent front of the house, but also the more sparse servant’s quarters. There’s also an extensive display of early Bundy time recorders.

“There are very few ropes. Maybe none on regular days. Very little is under glass and protected. We want our visitors to understand that they are entering the Victorian world” Weinstein says.

From its start as an historic house museum, the Bundy has grown considerably with the acquisition of neighboring buildings and the addition of art galleries and exhibits. The Bundy is also home to the Rod Serling Archive, honoring the Twilight Zone creator who grew up in this section of the city. On the third floor of the historic home is an art gallery featuring local artists on a monthly basis. In a neighboring building is Binghamton Photo, with photography exhibits on the first floor and a photo processing lab in the basement. There’s even a vintage barbershop from the 1940’s that was originally across the street from the IBM plant in Endicott.

“IBM had a notoriously strict dress code so a lot of employees would go there before or after their shift to maintain the corporate culture,” said Bezek.

Folks can grab a bite to eat weekdays from 7 to 2 at the Grassroots Cafe. Buy a book from Riot Act Books. Or take in one of the many concerts, movie screenings, poetry readings, plays or drag shows in the Annex’s performance space. The Bundy also operates radio station WBDY highlighting local music, news and information.

“Museums by definition should be bastions of creativity, incubators of creativity. And we’ve done that” Weinstein added.

Weinstein says museums are the ultimate teaching tool. His goal is to provide context to the items on display in exploration of history, art, culture and social conscience.

The Bundy Museum is located at 133 Main Street in Binghamton. Admission is $7, $5 for seniors and students, and free for 10 and under. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 5. Plus, First Fridays of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. when admission to the museum is free.