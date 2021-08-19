Destination NY: Bent’s Opera House

MEDINA, NY – In tonight’s “Destination New York,” we take you to a destination that thrilled New Yorkers for generations.

But it could easily have disappeared, if not for the passion of some hometown heroes.

Reporter John Kucko picks it up from Western New York.

One of the greatest restoration projects in all of New York State has taken place in Medina, New York, in beautiful Orleans County between Rochester and Buffalo.

The 1865 Bent’s Opera House, back in the day, hosted the likes of PT Barnum and Buffalo Bill Cody.

It was months from complete ruin.

That’s when local resident and entrepreneur Roger Hungerford and his wife Heather stepped in and turned this treasure into what it is now, back to its lustre.

Rochester’s La Chase Construction was on the tab for the job.

They did a marvelous job, bringing the Opera stage back to its grandness.

Also, they built the Boutique Hotel on the second floor.

And on the main level is a grand restaurant.

This has become a destination go-to place along the Erie Canal in Media.