Design efforts underway for new recreation center at Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – Efforts are officially underway for a new recreation center at Columbus Park.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the center is an effort to better serve the City’s youth.

David says this is the largest investment made to serve this demographic.

The 4 to 5 million dollar project will include a gym, community rooms, a commercial kitchen, a locker area, an office and other amenities.

New park features and programming are also expected to be part of the project.

If you want to take part in a survey to decide on those new assets you can do so here.