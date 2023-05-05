NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The track is ready and the horses trained, harness racing is ready to resume at Tioga Downs Casino Resort tomorrow.

Tioga Downs begins its racing season each year on the first Saturday of May in order to coincide with Kentucky Derby Day.

Racing will begin at 5:15 p.m. with several races before pausing so that everyone can watch the Derby on monitors throughout the facility.

Director of Marketing Jim Weed says the entire resort will be a big derby party with mint juleps available and a fancy hat contest at 2 p.m.

Weed says the racing helps to make it a family-friendly event.

“That’s one of the things that our owner Jeff Gural has really pushed is that he wants families out here. He wants them to have a good time and you can certainly do that out here by the track. Especially if you have a nice day, why not? Families can come out and enjoy themselves, get some food and drinks and just enjoy a great night out.”

Guests will be able to wager both on the live harness racing as well as the Derby.

The Tioga Downs racing season runs until the third weekend in September with races beginning at 6:15 on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 on Sundays.