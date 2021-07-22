Deputy Tommy Tran cleared of any wrongdoing in Cascade Valley Road shooting

WINDSOR, NY – A Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy has been cleared of wrong doing in the shooting of a Windsor man earlier this month.

District Attorney Mike Korchak has released a review of the shooting incident between shot 45 year-old Jamie Crowley and Deputy Tommy Tran.

Tran shot Crowley in the shoulder after he allegedly refused to comply with demands to drop the weapon he was holding.

Crowley is accused of shooting at a woman who attempted to do a K-turn in his driveway on Cascade Valley Road.

Korchak says that Tran acted lawfully and justifiably in compliance with police procedures.