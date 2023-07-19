DEPOSIT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Deposit construction has finished a day early.
The portion of North Sanford Road that was closed due to scheduled Broome County roadwork will reopen on July 20 at 1:30 p.m.
by: Samantha Rich
Posted:
Updated:
DEPOSIT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Deposit construction has finished a day early.
The portion of North Sanford Road that was closed due to scheduled Broome County roadwork will reopen on July 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now