BINGHAMTON, NY – A Deposit man found guilty of shooting a State Trooper last June has been sentenced.

45 year old Scott Mawhiney was found guilty of shooting Trooper Ryan Thorp last November.

The incident occurred when Thorp responded to a 911 call at Mawhiney’s home, following a domestic incident between his financee, Danielle, and himself.

Thorp sustained injuries but survived the shots fired at him.

Mawhiney returned to court on Friday, February 4th, for his sentencing.

He received 30 years to life in prison.