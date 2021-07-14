Deposit man indicted on 9 charges following trooper shooting

by: NC 34 Staff

DEPOSIT, NY – A Deposit man has been indicted on 9 charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting a New York State Trooper in the arm.

44 year-old Scott Mawhiney was arraigned in Broome County Court today.

Mawhiney is accused of shooting Trooper Ryan Thorp on June 23rd when the officer responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Sunrise Terrace in Deposit.

Thorp managed to apply a tourniquet to his arm before being taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Mawhiney is being held on $100,000 bail.

