DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A search warrant executed to a home in the Village of Deposit led to the arrest of one man recently.

On August 31, the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant to the residence of Patrick Stanton, 49, of Deposit. Upon arrival to the 35 Front Street home, investigators located Stanton inside.

Throughout the search, investigators recovered 4.2 grams of Methamphetamine, scales, and packing materials used for weighing and packaging narcotics for sale.

Stanton was arrested and charged with the following:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class B Felonies

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A Misdemeanors.

Stanton was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by member of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.