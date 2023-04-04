DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, a Deposit man pled guilty to Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

30-year-old Robert Grice admitted to putting his hands around the neck of a 22-year-old female and attempting to choke her.

Grice was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to have no contact with the victim for a year.

The conditional discharge requires Grice to comply with the 1-year order of protection. If he violates the terms of his discharge, he will be resentenced to 364 days in prison.

He also had to pay $655 in fees.