Deposit Lumberjack Festival returns for 2021

DEPOSIT, NY – After a year off, the Deposit Lumberjack Festival is back in full swing for its 45th year.

The fest kicks off on Friday with a book sale at the Deposit Free Library at 10 AM.

The Park will open at 12, with live music starting at 5 and the opening ceremonies at 6:30.

A fireworks show will take place at 9:30.

On Saturday, the 5K Run will start at 10, with rides and games opening at 12 and a parade at 5.

There will also be a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Clinic from 12 to 3.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

The event is held at Firemen’s Park in Deposit.

Parking and Admission are free.

