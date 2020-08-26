Deposit Central School District shares reopening plans while drawing students from 2 counties and 2 states

DEPOSIT, NY – A school that borders two counties and two states at the same time is getting ready for a crazy new school year.

Deposit Central School, which takes in students from New York and Pennsylvania, plus Broome and Delaware counties, has been checking in regularly to make sure all is well.

The school has been in communication with the Departments of Health from both counties, and have been following guidelines from the 2 states and the CDC.

School Superintendent Denise Cook says the biggest challenge will be if bigger differences develop between the states and counties during the school year if a student at the school gets sick.

“Each department has said, from both Delaware and Broome Counties, that it’s going to be on an individual case basis. There are so many moving pieces within a school system that we’re not sure what that’s going to look like at this point. Because of that, we have to ask our families to be very patient with us, and with our officials as we work through that,” says Cook.

The school has about 500 students in total, with about 300 coming from Delaware County.

Cook says about 75 students have chosen to learn remotely rather than in person.

Desks and chairs have been evenly spread apart throughout classrooms, and desks have a protective barrier on them.

Classes at Deposit will begin September 14th, with students rotating in-person learning for the first 4 days, and all students learning remotely on Fridays.