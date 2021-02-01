Department of Transportation urges people to stay off the roads

BINGHAMTON, NY – As for those who are working to keep the roads cleared and safe, road crews are encouraging people to stay home.

The Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid unnecessary traveling as crews treat and plow the roads.

Unlike the massive storm in December, the D-O-T believes they’ll be able to keep up with the snow fall as they rotate crews in and out.

Scott Cook of the D-O-T says that crews from lesser-hit regions will be coming to the Binghamton area to help keep pace with the storm.

Cook says plows have been out treating since before the snow began, and they’ll be out until the storm passes.

“We’re going 24/7. Well, 24/3, or however long this event lasts. We’ve got the people in place. We’ve got the assets in place. We’re out there, and we’re going to be out there until this thing is over,” Cook says.

Cook says that, as with every storm, the D-O-T is is constant contact with the National Weather Service as well their resident engineers and operations staff to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible.