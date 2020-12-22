Department of Homeland Security warns of counterfeit vaccines for profit from criminal organizations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security wants to warn the public that criminal organizations are trying to profit from the pandemic, distributing counterfeit coronavirus vaccines.

NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon says authorities expect that to increase now that vaccines are approved.

{JEROME ADAMS / US SURGEON GENERAL} “Whenever there is a demand for something there will be nefarious people who produce counterfeit products.”

THE U.S. SURGEON GENERAL SAYS THAT NOW INCLUDES COUNTERFEIT COVID VACCINES.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SAYS OVER THE PAST NINE MONTHS IT’S RECEIVED TIPS ABOUT CRIMINAL ORGANIZATIONS TRYING TO SELL FAKE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES AND TREATMENTS.

{DR. STEPHEN HAHN / FDA COMMISSIONER} “This is something that FDA has been involved in from the beginning.”

FDA COMMISSIONER DOCTOR STEPHEN HAHN SAYS THE FDA IS WORKING TO FIGHT THE COUNTERFEITERS.

{DR. STEPHEN HAHN / FDA COMMISSIONER} “It is an unfortunate thing that has occurred we spend a lot of time educating consumers about this.”

{ALEXANDRA LIMON / WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT} “This is important–authorities say you should not buy or try to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine; online.”

{JEROME ADAMS / US SURGEON GENERAL} “A vaccine is a medication, and you should never take a medication form anyone who is not a license provider. Whether that’s a doctor a nurse or a pharmacist.”

{DR. STEPHEN HAHN / FDA COMMISSIONER} “The state authorities and the local authorities who are administering it are the ones who people in America should go to. Be very wary of anyone else who’s claiming that they have access to that vaccine.”

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY HAS LAUNCHED “OPERATION STOLEN PROMISE 2.0” TO CRACK DOWN ON ATTEMPTS TO SELL FAKE VACCINES.

AND THEY’RE ASKING EVERYONE TO REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY.

IN WASHINGTON ALEXANDRA LIMON.