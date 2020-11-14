Department of Homeland Security validates election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president’s allegations of election fraud are getting more pushback, this time from within his government.

Top cyber security experts are refuting claims of election tampering, but that's not slowing down Republicans, who say an investigation is still necessary.

“We need to restore confidence.”

REPUBLICAN WISCONSIN SENATOR RON JOHNSON, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE SAYS ELECTION FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS MUST CONTINUE.

“We need to track down all these leads.”

THURSDAY… THE NATION’S TOP CYBER SECURITY OFFICIALS DECLARED THE 2020 ELECTION “THE MOST SECURE IN AMERICAN HISTORY” AND SAID THERE IS NO EVIDENCE VOTING SYSTEMS LOST OR CHANGED VOTES.

BUT JOHNSON ISN’T CONVINCED.

“Just to say there’s no evidence doesn’t state categorically there’s no fraud, you have to develop the evidence.”

JOHNSON IS CALLING FOR WHISTLEBLOWERS IN.

BATTLEGROUND STATES LIKE WISCONSIN, TO COME FORWARD AND UNCOVER IRREGULARITIES HE’S BELIEVES ARE LIKELY BECAUSE OF MASSIVE MAIL IN VOTING.

“There have not been irregularities.”

WISCONSIN DEMOCRAT TAMMY BALDWIN SAYS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, AND IT’S TIME REPUBLICANS MOVE ON.

“The facts speak for themselves the votes speak for themselves.”

SHE CALLS THE PRESIDENT’S REFUSAL TO CONCEDE AND SHARE CLASSIFIED INTEL WITH PRESIDENT ELECT JOE BIDEN DANGEROUS.

“Actually puts our nation at risk.”

“This is being blown way out of proportion.”

JOHNSON SAYS HE DOUBTS THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT IS MISSING MUCH.

“I get briefed in a secure setting all the time. I can count on one hand maybe one finger the number of things that actually classified that weren’t already widely known.”

WHILE OTHER REPUBLICANS HAVE JOINED DEMOCRATS CALLS TO SHARE BRIEFINGS, THE WHITE HOUSE ISN’T COMMENTING.

WASHINGTON