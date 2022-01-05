BINGHAMTON, NY – Boil water advisories are huge inconveniences.

The also pose some questions – how long do I boil my water for? How long do advisories last?

The New York State Department of Health has put out guidance should you find yourself in this situation.

A typical boil water advisory will last about 24 to 48 hours, but it could be longer.

If you choose to boil water instead of seek it out from another source, you should boil it for a full minute and allow water to cool before use.

Water can take up to 30 minutes to cool, so the Department of Health warns to plan ahead.

Clean, boiled water should be used for cleaning, cooking, drinking, tooth brushing, etc.

If you want to get your water from somewhere else during this time, make sure its safe as well. Safe options include bottled water, water from a public supply that is not in an advisory, or water from a water tanker.

The Department of Health advises not use rely on a home water treatment system