Department of Education releases COVID-19 safety guidance

BINGHAMTON, NY – In yet another reversal that has local school districts spinning, the New York State Department of Education has decided to release its own guidance for COVID safety protocols after the state Department of Health chose not to.

State Ed issued its recommendations for K through 12 schools yesterday and they will sound familiar.

Its guide promotes vaccination, and suggests the consistent and correct use of masks, physical distancing, surveillance testing to quickly identify cases, improved ventilation, students and staff staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine and routine cleaning with disinfection.

Education officials also recommend the suspension of high-risk sports such as football in areas of high COVID transmission, which includes Broome, Tioga and Chenango Counties.

None of these are currently mandates as New York’s state of emergency has expired.

However, soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul has predicted that a mask mandate for schools may be coming.

You can find a link to the Education Department’s health and safety guide here.