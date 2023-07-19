DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Denver woman has been indicted in Delaware County.

Autumn Transue, 29, was stopped by the Colchester police when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line. Further police investigation revealed she was intoxicated by alcohol, and unable to safely operate the motor vehicle. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Transue’s indictment is two counts. Count one alleges she committed the felony crime of driving while intoxicated and count two alleges she was driving with a blood alcohol content over .08%.