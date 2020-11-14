Demolitions make way for Goodwill Theatre expansion

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The addition by subtraction phase of the Goodwill Theatre campus project in Johnson City is nearing completion with the demolition of three neighboring properties this week.

Houses at 47 and 51 Broad Street were torn down by Gorick Construction to make way for an addition to the back of the historic theater that will create backstage space for dressing rooms, a set shop and storage.

The demolition is costing $140,000 and that’s after Goodwill received discounts from Gorick as well as from Delta for design costs and Sunstream for asbestos removal.

CEO Naima Kradjian says the nearly twenty year old project may appear to be progressing slowly but there have been a number of hurdles to overcome.

“Buying real estate that isn’t for sale is a long process. It’s taught me patience. We’re just really excited that we’re near the end of that goal so that we can truly move forward,” she said.

Goodwill also plans to tear down 28 Willow Street next the theater in order to create a loading dock.

In all, seven different buildings in the vicinity will have been acquired and demolished.

Kradjian says the next step will be to renovate the interiors of the Goodwill and the neighboring fire station building.

First up is work to shore up the basements of each structure.

She says the pace of additional work will largely depend on fundraising.