ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Endicott Police Department, a demolition project is beginning today on buildings near McKinley Avenue.

Due to this, McKinley will be closed to all vehicular and foot traffic from North Street to Watson Boulevard.

The project is expected to last until April 5th, but weather or unforeseen circumstances could push that back.

EPD says that motorists should now use Hayes Avenue to the east or Oak Hill Avenue to the west to navigate Endicott’s Northside.