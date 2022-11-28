ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At 7 a.m. this morning, Phoenix Industrial Investors began demolishing the south walkover of the Huron campus in Endicott.

Crews were up in on the walk over smashing out windows and removing any material that may interfere when bringing the entire structure down.

The project is expected to last two weeks, but the department says it could be delayed due to weather or other circumstances.

Throughout the project, McKinley Avenue between North Street and Watson Boulevard is closed to all vehicle and foot traffic.

Those looking to travel to the Northside should utilize Hayes Avenue to the East or Oak Hill Avenue to the West.