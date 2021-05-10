Demolition of 108 Roosevelt Avenue

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Land Bank begin their series of demolition projects with 108 Roosevelt Avenue.

Last week, members from the Land Bank, Village of Endicott Mayor and the Broome County

Legislator gathered to watch the demolition.

This two-family structure and detached garage have sat vacant for several years, leading to neglect and structural issues like decay and an unsafe roof and balcony.

The Land Bank acquired the property earlier this year from Broome County which had foreclosed on the property due to non-payment of taxes.

Chair of Broome County Land Bank Board of Directors, Aaron Martin says it’s time to get rid of eye sores like this.

“These are the kinds of projects that really make a difference in our community. It’s really easy to point to things we need to do to make this place a better place to live, to keep our neighborhoods and streets safe, this is gonna help do that,” says Martin.

Throughout the month, they will continue the demolition of the other properties they have.

The other properties ae 2300 Owego Road and 1944 North Road in the Town of Vestal.

1215 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union and 22 Fuller Street in the Town of Dickinson.

The total cost for all 5 demolitions is $52,400