Democrats slam Senator Hawley’s objection to electoral college certification on January 6th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrats are slamming Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s decision to object to the electoral college certification on January 6th.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin reports as few believe Hawley’s objection will change the outcome of the election, but will delay confirmation.

{Sen Dick Durbin (D-IL)} “This is a political equivalent of barking at the moon.”

DEMOCRATS AND EVEN SOME REPUBLICANS CALL MISSOURI SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY’S PLAN TO CONTEST THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE RESULTS POINTLESS.

“It really doesn’t have any chance.”

“Someone’s got to stand up here.”

BUT IN A FOX NEWS INTERVIEW, HAWLEY SAID THE CONCERNS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUPPORTERS DESERVE TO BE ADDRESSED.

“We’ve got 74 million Americans who feel disenfranchised.”

BUT ILLINOIS SENATOR DICK DURBIN SAYS HAWLEY’S ACTIONS ARE ABOUT POLITICS, NOT WIDESPREAD VOTER FRAUD.

“You’re an attorney your the former Attorney General of Missouri, show me the evidence. He has none.”

OHIO DEMOCRAT SHERROD BROWN AGREES.

“I think Josh Hawley’s running for president. There’s no fraud to speak of, this election is certain and every time somebody like Josh Hawley does that it compromises the greatness of this country.”

SO FAR, HAWLEY IS THE ONLY SENATOR PLANNING TO JOIN HOUSE REPUBLICANS IN OBJECTING TO THE JANUARY 6TH CERTIFICATION.

THE MOVE WON’T CHANGE THE OUTCOME, BUT WILL FORCE CONGRESS TO DEBATE THE MATTER FIRST.

WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN SENATOR RON JOHNSON SAYS THAT’S A GOOD THING.

“Makes a lot of sense from a stand point of explaining or laying out the issues that need to be addressed the irregularities that need to be explained.”

HISTORIAN ALLAN LICHTMAN SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SYMBOLIC OBJECTIONS IN THE PAST, BUT SAYS THIS ATTEMPT IS DIFFERENT.

“They have actually bought into Donald Trump’s flagrant lie, that he actually won the election.”

LICHTMAN WORRIES THE OBJECTION UNDERMINES THE AMERICAN CONFIDENCE IN DEMOCRACY.

IN WASHINGTON, RAQUEL MARTIN.