BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) City of Binghamton Democrats voiced their opinions this morning about a recent proposal to develop mixed use housing and parking downtown.

Representatives and candidates of Binghamton’s Democratic Committee held a news conference at the proposed site of the development on the corner of Water and Henry Streets.

The resolution on the city’s website says that UB Family LLC will construct a new 486 space, five level parking garage, and approximately 120 market rate one- and two-bedroom housing units.

The Democrats say that the project is catering to out of town interests and that local taxpayers will end up having to pay the bill.

Binghamton City Council Member Aviva Friedman says, “They still voted on it without any modifications. And what I said at the meeting was, if you don’t fully support this, we have an opportunity to amend it, so it can be something that we do fully support, and nobody took me up on that offer.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham released a statement addressing the Democrats’ concerns saying that the development will bring in nearly $4.5 millions in revenue and provide $4.5 million in infrastructure improvements.

Members of the Democratic Committee urge the public to attend this upcoming Tuesday’s Binghamton City School District Board meeting, where members will meet and vote on the proposal.