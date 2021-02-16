Democrats continue push for large COVID relief package

WASHINGTON, DC – The Biden administration is extending the federal moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

But White House officials insist more must be done to help struggling families.

As NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin reports, despite Republican push back, Democrats are moving full steam ahead with a massive COVID relief package.

“More than 10 million homeowners behind on mortgage payments,” says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The White House says it’s extending the Federal Ban on evictions and foreclosures through June.

“to bring urgent relief to the American families struggling to keep a roof over there heads,” says Psaki.

“A critical housing crisis right now,” says Senator Gary Peters.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters says the announcement is a critical first step.

“We still need to provide resources to help folks make those mortgage payments and those rent payments,” says Peters.

Peters says that’s why Congress must hurry and pass President Biden’s proposed 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package.

“We’ll have the house vote on it very soon it will then come up before the Senate,” says Peters.

“The numbers just don’t stack up,” says Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer.

Missouri Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer says Democrats are ignoring Republican’s concerns over items like minimum wage.

“1.6 million jobs would be lost…even the good amendments we tried to put on you can’t accept those?” says Luetkemeyer.

White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai said Tuesday President Biden hopes the minimum wage hike makes the final cut.

“He thinks its long past due but we’ll let the process see itself through,” says Psaki.

“if it doesn’t happen in this package we will make every effort to make it happen in the future,” says Peters.