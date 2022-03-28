Retired Air Force Commander Max Della Pia of Owego has announced another run for Congress.



The Democrat from Owego was narrowly beaten by 230 votes by Tracy Mitrano in the 2018 Democratic primary for the 23rd District, despite holding a slim lead on primary night.



Mitrano would go on to lose to Republican Tom Reed that November and again in 2020.



Reed has chosen not to run for re-election following reports of a drunken instance of sexual harassment.



Instead, Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District, has announced her candidacy for the newly redrawn 23rd.



The 23rd has been expanded eastward to include all of Tioga County, northern Broome and western Chenango County.



In his announcement release, Della Pia says he sees running for office as a continuation of his service and he criticized Tenney for sponsoring legislation that would restrict people’s ability to vote.